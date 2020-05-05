Herbs and Spices Kombucha Market is Gaining Popularity Over Period 2019-2027 with Top Key Players: KeVita.com, Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda

Latest Report added to database “Global Herbs and Spices Kombucha Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2027” by Data Bridge Market Research

The Herbs and Spices Kombucha market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The market report also computes the market size and revenue generated from the sales. This report presents with the key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and also acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction.

The Major players profiled in this report include Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC, GT’S LIVING FOODS, Hain Celestial, KeVita.com, Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda, LLC, Manta Media Inc., NessAlla Kombucha, RED BULL, Reeds inc., Revive Kombucha, humm kombucha and BREW DR. TEA COMPANY among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Herbs and Spices Kombucha Market

Herbs and spices kombucha market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing disposable income along with changing lifestyle of people drives the market growth in the forecast period.

Kombucha is a mature drink. It is made by adding SCOBY (symbiotic bacteria and yeast colonies) in black or distilled green tea and sugar. The mixture is allowed to ferment for a week to a month. The result is a soda that can go from sweet to vinegar depending on the duration of fermentation. For a second fermentation, vegetables, fruits and spices can be used to give an extra flavor. Kombucha has been marketed as a medication for the treatment of a variety of human diseases, including HIV-AIDS and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides other useful uncontrolled effects, such as boosting the immune system, increasing libido and reversing grey hair.

Simple production process, increased demand for refreshed food & beverages, growing awareness of nutrition are some key factors driving the growth of herbs and spices kombucha market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

High inventory carrying cost along with complex supply chain is expected to be the major restraint factor in herbs and spices kombucha market growth in the forecasted period.

Conducts Overall HERBS AND SPICES KOMBUCHA Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Bacteria, Yeast, Mold and Others),

Product (Organic and Inorganic),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health Stores, Online Retailers and Others)

Herbs and Spices Kombucha Market Country Level Analysis

Herbs and spices kombucha market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, product and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the herbs and spices kombucha market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA). North America dominates the herbs and spices kombucha market with highest market share in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

In March 2019, Revive Kombucha has announced the launch of Revive Sparkling Kombucha, an organic and traditionally fermented brew. This is very light and refreshing brew available in 12-ounce cans having only 5g of sugar and 20 calories per can. This launch is expected to improve the product portfolio as well as customer base of the company.

