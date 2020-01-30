Herbal Supplements Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global Herbal Supplements market was valued at USD 59.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 104.78 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The importance of natural ingredients in health related product is driving demand for herbal supplements. The demand is expected to remain high in Asia Pacific owing to the population trust on herbal products. However, the regulatory hurdles would play a major role in driving market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing female buyers for herbal supplements

1.2 Growing use of herbal products by the young demographic

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations regarding ingredients used in manufacturing

Market Segmentation:

The global Herbal Supplements market is segmented on the source, application, form, function, and region.

1. By Source:

1.1 Roots

1.2 Fruits and Vegetables

1.3 Barks

1.4 Leaves

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Food and Beverages

2.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.3 Personal Care

2.4 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Oils

3.2 Syrups

3.3 Powders

3.4 Tablets and Capsules

3.5 Others

4. By Function:

4.1 Aroma

4.2 Medicinal

4.3 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Herbalife

2. Glanbia PLC

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Ricola AG

5. Blackmores Limited

6. Nbty Inc.

7. Nutraceutical International Corporation

8. Bio-Botanica Inc.

9. Arizona Natural Products

10. Naturalife Asia Co. Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

