Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) Market: 2020-2028 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of HCCs in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice-algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017–2028

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. It is a malignant tumor of hepatocytes, may exhibit any or all of the cytologic and/or architectural characteristics of hepatocellular differentiation, along with features of malignancy. Identification of intercellular bile and/or canaliculi are diagnostic of the cellular origin of the tumor. Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) is the fifth most common cause of cancer, and its incidence is increasing worldwide because of the dissemination of Hepatitis B and C virus infection.

The Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) market report gives the thorough understanding of the Hepatocellular carcinoma by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Hepatocellular carcinoma in the US, Europe and Japan.

Hepatocellular carcinoma Epidemiology

The Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Diagnosed Incidence Cases of HCC, Advance Cases of HCC, Gender Specific Incident Cases of HCC, Incidence of HCC based on Aetiology and Incidence of HCC by BCLC stages) scenario of Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.

According to , the total number of Incident cases of Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in 7 MM was found to be 105,785 in the year 2017.

Hepatocellular carcinoma Drug Chapters

This segment of the Hepatocellular carcinoma report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

The treatment is generally recommended at early stage HCC and may not be recommended to treat patients with later stages of disease. These treatments are surgery, radiofrequency ablation, percutaneous ethanol injection, and radiation therapy. Surgical resection, transplantation, ablation, transarterial chemoembolization, and the tyrosine-kinase inhibitors sorafenib, lenvatinib, and regorafenib are the treatments with proven survival benefit. Systemic chemotherapy has marginal activity with associated toxicity and no survival benefit.

Hepatocellular carcinoma Market Outlook

The Hepatocellular carcinoma market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criterias, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to Mart Research, the market of Hepatocellular carcinoma in 7MM was found to be USD 1,841.7 Million in 2017, and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2017-2028). Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of HCC, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Hepatocellular carcinoma Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017�2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

