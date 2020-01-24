Hemophilia A Market: 2020-2028 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Hemophilia A in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Hemophilia A Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Hemophilia A is an X chromosome-linked genetic disorder caused by the mutations in the genes for factor VIII (FVIII). This clotting factor is a part of the intrinsic pathway of blood coagulation. Without enough factor VIII, the blood cannot clot properly to control bleeding. It is mainly a defect in the gene on chromosome X, females have two copies of the X chromosome. So, if the factor VIII gene on one chromosome does not work, the gene on the other chromosome can do the job of making enough factor VIII. On the other hand, males have only one X chromosome; if the factor VIII gene is missing on the male X chromosome, he will have hemophilia A that is why the most people with Hemophilia A are male.

The symptoms of Hemophilia A can vary greatly from one person to another, it ranges from mild to moderate to severe. The age of onset and frequency of bleeding episodes depend upon the amount of factor VIII protein and overall clotting ability of the blood. In most individuals, regardless of severity, bleeding episodes tend to be more frequent in childhood and adolescence than in adulthood.

Additionally, the diagnosis of Hemophilia A depends on the identification of characteristic symptoms, a detailed patient history, a thorough clinical evaluation, and a variety of specialized laboratory tests. The identification of a hemizygous F8 pathogenic variant on molecular genetic testing in a male proband confirms the diagnosis.

Request a Sample copy and Get 10% Discount on Global Hemophilia A Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/44386

Hemophilia A Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Prevalence of Hemophilia A, Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Population of Hemophilia A, Severity-Specific Prevalence of Hemophilia A, and Prevalence of Hemophilia A with Inhibitors and Without Inhibitors] scenario of Hemophilia A in the 7MM Countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Analysts have assessed that the total prevalent population of Hemophilia A in the 7MM was 42,458 in 2017. In addition to this, it was accessed that the total diagnosed and treated prevalent population of Hemophilia A in the 7MM was assessed to be 38,212 in 2017.

Hemophilia A Drug Chapters

Hemophilia A can be characterized by immediate or delayed bleeding or prolonged oozing after injuries, tooth extractions, or surgery or renewed bleeding after initial bleeding has stopped. Prolonged or delayed bleeding or wound hematoma formation after surgery is common. After circumcision, males with hemophilia A of any severity may have prolonged oozing, or they may heal normally without treatment. In severe hemophilia A, spontaneous joint bleeding is the most frequent symptom.

The treatment of hemophilia A is based upon the severity of disease if the disease is mild and moderate then on-demand (episodic) treatment will be given, and if the disease is severe, then continuous prophylaxis treatment is given. Some individuals with severe hemophilia A may receive periodic factor VIII infusions at regular intervals to prevent bleeding episodes and associated complications, such as joint damage. This is referred to as prophylactic therapy.

The treatment landscape of Hemophilia A comprises of recombinant or plasma derived Factor VIII (long and short acting) as well as antibody for non-inhibitors patients and for inhibitors Hemophilia A patients the treatment is mainly comprises of by passing agents and ITI.



Buy Hemophilia A Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/44386/Single_User

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several recombinant forms of factor VIII for the treatment of hemophilia A, including HelixateFS (CSL Behring); Recombinate (Baxter); Kogenate FS (Bayer HealthCare); Advate (Baxter); ReFacto (Pfizer); Eloctate (Biogen-Idec), and Xyntha (Pfizer). Human plasma-derived preparations include Monarc-M (Baxter), Monoclate-P (CSL Behring), Hemofil M (Baxter), Koate-DVI (Kedrion), Nuwiq (Octapharma), Adynovate (Baxalta), and Jivi (Bayer). Individuals with mild or moderate hemophilia A may be treated with replacement therapy as needed (i.e., to treat specific bleeding episodes). This is referred to as on-demand therapy.

Another breakthrough treatment for both Inhibitors and non-inhibitors patients is Hemlibra (Roche) which was approved by US FDA in 2017. It is a bispecific monoclonal antibody for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adult and pediatric patients ages newborn and older with hemophilia A.

Hemophilia A Market Outlook

The market size of Hemophilia A in seven major markets (7MM) is estimated to be USD 6,266 million in 2017. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Hemophilia A, i.e., USD 3,178 million, in comparison to the other major markets i.e., EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest market size in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of Hemophilia A in 2017.

Hemophilia A Drugs Uptake

With the launch of emerging therapies like Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270, a product of Biomarin Pharmaceutical), which is a gene therapy based on the use of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors, Concizumab (NN7415, a product of Novo Nordisk), Fitusiran (Sanofi Genzyme/ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals), BIVV001 (Sanofi), Marstacimab (Pfizer), SPK-8011 (Spark Therapeutics) and others, the market of Hemophilia A is anticipated to change during the forecast period (2019-2030).

To Browse Full Global Hemophilia A Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/hemophilia-a%C3%AF%C2%BF%C2%BDmarket-insights–epidemiology–and-market-forecast%C3%AF%C2%BF%C2%BD2030/2/44386

A bout us:

Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.

Contact Us:

Mart Research

[email protected]

+1-857-300-1122