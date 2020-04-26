Hemodynamic Monitoring Device Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report
Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Device Market will reach 748 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 2.73%. The Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Device market is valued at 653.74 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 748 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.73% during 2017-2022.
Hemodynamic Monitoring Device is the devices measure the blood pressure inside the veins, heart, and arteries. It also measures blood flow and how much oxygen is in the blood. Hemodynamic Monitoring Device can be divided into three categories: Noninvasive type, Minimally Invasive type and Invasive type. Noninvasive type accounted for the highest proportion in sales market, with a figure of 62.14% in 2017, followed by Minimally Invasive type, account for 30.38% and Invasive type account for 7.48%.
The sales market share of Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Device in Department of Cardiopulmonary use, Department of Neurosurgery use, ICU/CCU use, Department of Emergency use and others have been stable year by year, at 23.66%, 25.29%, 36.12%, 8.28% and 6.65% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Device in the Global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Hemodynamic Monitoring Device market has the most promising sales prospects in ICU/CCU use.
Mart research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Hemodynamic Monitoring Device revenue market, accounted for 36.36% of the total Global market with a revenue of 237.70 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 29.61% with a revenue of 193.60 million USD. Edwards Lifesciencesis the largest company in the Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Device market, accounted for 45.76% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Philips and ICU Medical, accounted for 5.94% and 4.21% of the revenue market share in 2017.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Hemodynamic Monitoring Device in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Device market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Edwards Lifesciences
Philips
ICU Medical
Panasonic
Cheetah Medical
GE
Nihon Kohden
Draeger
Schwarzer Cardiotek
Getinge (Pulsion)
Cnsystems
Mindray
LIDCO
Uscom
Deltex Medical
Osypka Medical
Baolihao
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Hemodynamic Monitoring Device for each application, including
Department of Cardiopulmonary
Department of Neurosurgery
ICU/CCU
Department of Emergency
Other
