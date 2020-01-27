Hemodialysis Concentrates Market 2019-2025 by Baxter, B.Braun, Rockwell Medical, Nipro, MEDIVATORS, Unipharm JSC, Nikkiso, Renacon Pharma

Global Hemodialysis Concentrates Market valued approximately USD 2100.0 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.25% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Hemodialysis Concentrates Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Hemodialysis powder solution is mainly used to remove waste materials from the blood and retain useful components from leaving the blood. It is also used to correct acid-base and electrolyte imbalance during chronic renal failure. Increasing number of patients suffering from hypertension & diabetes, growing health awareness among people and growing number of end-stage renal diseases in patients are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in products and rising investment for development of new products are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, lack of awareness of kidney diseases treatment modalities, product recalls and lower adoption of new technological devices in underdeveloped region are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Hemodialysis Concentrates Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of new technology and favorable reimbursement policies associated with hemodialysis concentrates in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Hemodialysis Concentrates market over the upcoming years. Further, Europe is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Fresenius Medical care

Baxter

B.Braun

Rockwell Medical

Nipro

MEDIVATORS

Dialysis Medical Solutions

Unipharm JSC

Nikkiso

Renacon Pharma

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Acid Concentrates

Bicarbonate Concentrates

By Application:

Dialysis Center

Home

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.1. Hemodialysis Concentrates Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.2. Hemodialysis Concentrates Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.3. Hemodialysis Concentrates Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Hemodialysis Concentrates Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analys

