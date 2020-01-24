Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Market: 2020-2028 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Traditionally Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) is defined as bleeding in excess of 80 mL per menstrual cycle when measured objectively, although, among women who present with the complaint of significant HMB, fewer than 50% have been objectively shown to have >80 mL of menstrual loss. HMB is a relatively uncommon complaint in younger women, yet has a prevalence of one in three women in the perimenopausal period. The gold standard for the measurement of blood in sanitary products is the extraction of hematin using a 5% sodium hydroxide solution and the estimation of the alkaline hematin content by spectrophotometry. This method is not feasible in clinical practice and has only been used in research studies. In a rigorous study in which the alkaline hematin method was used to measure menstrual blood loss, HMB was predicted on the basis of clots ?1 inch in diameter, low ferritin, and flooding, defined as a change of pad or tampon more frequently than hourly.

The Heavy Menstrual Bleeding market report gives the thorough understanding of the Heavy Menstrual Bleeding by including details such as disease introduction, signs and symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and differential diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the US and Europe.

Request a Sample copy and Get 10% Discount on Global Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/44385

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Epidemiology

Heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) is one of the most common debilitating gynecologic disorders affecting women of reproductive age. It is subjectively defined as heavy cyclical menstrual bleeding occurring over several consecutive cycles. Empirically, it is a total blood loss of at least 80 mL per menstrual cycle or a menstrual cycle lasting longer than 7 days. The black race proves to be recurrently reported to increase uterine fibroids associated with HMB risk, by two- to threefold compare with the white race.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028 for the following aspects:

– Prevalent Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the United States

– Prevalent Population of Uterine Fibroids in the United States

– Prevalent Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding due to Uterine Fibroids in the United States

– Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the United States

– Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding due to Uterine Fibroids in the United States

A retrospective population-based cohort study of women, aged 18-65 years, enrolled 2005 through 2014 in Kaiser Permanente Washington found that overall prevalence of uterine fibroids in 2014 was 9.6%, and was the highest among women aged 50-54 years, i.e., 15.9%. Black women had a higher prevalence (18.5%) than other racial/ethnic groups by Yu et al., 2018. In addition, symptomatic uterine fibroids may affect up to 25% of all women and up to 30-40% of women in the perimenopausal age range.



Buy Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/44385/Single_User

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Drug Chapters

This segment of the Heavy Menstrual Bleeding report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

To meet the increasing demand for the treatment Heavy Menstrual Bleeding, companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. Expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding & awareness of the disease. The overall dynamics of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies of the major key players such as ObsEva, AbbVie, Myovant Sciences and Bayer will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Market Outlook

Heavy menstrual bleeding is a leading gynecologic problem, affecting more than 30% of women at some point in their life. A vigilant explanation of the cause of HMB is crucial in the management of women with HMB. There are a tremendous number of options available for the patients with HMB to reduce their blood loss and improve quality of life. The major role depends on the clinician, which is to provide proper information to facilitate women in making an appropriate choice of treatment.

The majorly employed treatment alternatives include either pharmacological interventions or surgical treatment. Pharmacological options are further bifurcated into classes such as hormonal therapies, Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists, birth control pills, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antifibrinolytic medicines while surgical options include endometrial ablation, uterine artery embolization (UAE), myomectomy and hysterectomy.

To Browse Full Global Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/heavy-menstrual-bleeding-(hmb)–market-insights–epidemiology-and-market-forecast%C3%AF%C2%BF%C2%BD2028/2/44385

A bout us:

Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.

Contact Us:

Mart Research

[email protected]

+1-857-300-1122