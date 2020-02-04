Heavy-Duty Mailing Tubes Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019 – 2025
Market: Segmentation
On the basis of material, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:
- White Kraft
- Brown Kraft
- Black Kraft
On the basis of type, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:
- Heavy-Duty Kraft Tubes
- Heavy-Duty White Tubes
- Snap-Seal Tubes
- Multi-Pak Assorted Mailing Tubes
- Adjustable Shipping Tubes
- Colored Shipping Tubes
- Light-Duty Handout Tube
On the basis of length, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:
- < 20 inch
- 20 to 40 inch
- 40 to 60 inch
- > 60 inch
On the basis of diameter, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:
- < 1 inch
- 1 to 5 inch
- > 5 to 10 inch
- > 10 inch
On the basis of end plug material, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:
- Plastic
- Metal
- Wood
On the basis of end use, the heavy-duty mailing tubes market has been segmented into:
- Construction Industry
- Transportation and Logistics
- Textile Industry
- Printing and Publishing Industry
- Others (Defense, etc.)
Heavy-Duty Mailing Tubes Market: Regional Outlook
The countries like China and South Korea in the Asia Pacific region and Germany, Poland and Italy in the European region have the largest number of ship exports; and therefore, the market for heavy-duty mailing tubes is expected to rise. The heavy-duty mailing tubes market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for heavy-duty mailing tubes incorporate in providing safety during transportation of goods. The increasing demand for durable mailing tubes which can transmit posters, art, hard items, etc. drives the heavy-duty mailing tubes market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.
Heavy-Duty Mailing Tubes Market: Key Players
- Yazoo Mills Inc.
- Medical Packaging, Inc.
- Erdie Industries
- Self-Seal Container Corp.
- Wes-Pac, Inc.
- Western Container Corporation
- Cores & Tubes Ltd
- Sonoco Products Company
- Paper Tube Co.
- Ace Paper Tube Corporation
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with heavy-duty mailing tubes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
