Heat Transfer Fluids Market Opportunities, Demands and Growth Revenue 2020-2030

The growing concentrated solar power (CSP) activities in Europe and North America; growth in chemical, petrochemical, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industries; and increasing substitution rates of synthetic aromatic HTFs are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Major drift in the HTFs market is the enhancement at technological level in order to improve their performance to align with increasing demand for industrial processes and to adhere with environmental concerns. Manufacturing companies have launched new variants of HTFs in order to make them highly efficient and long lasting. Properties of HTFs have been improved by introducing various additives. These improvements are in the form of less deterioration on high temperatures, fouling resistance, high operating temperature range, and corrosion resistance.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period, and is also projected to reach $1,002.6 million by 2021. This is due to the growth in the manufacturing industry in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and India.

HTFS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Mineral Oils

Synthetic Aromatics & Silicones

Glycols

By End User

Oil & Gas

Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)

Chemical Industry

Manufacturing Processes

Bio-Diesel Production

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Brazil



Others