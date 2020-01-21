Heat Transfer Fluids Market Opportunities, Demands and Growth Revenue 2020-2030

The growing concentrated solar power (CSP) activities in Europe and North America; growth in chemical, petrochemical, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industries; and increasing substitution rates of synthetic aromatic HTFs are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
Major drift in the HTFs market is the enhancement at technological level in order to improve their performance to align with increasing demand for industrial processes and to adhere with environmental concerns. Manufacturing companies have launched new variants of HTFs in order to make them highly efficient and long lasting. Properties of HTFs have been improved by introducing various additives. These improvements are in the form of less deterioration on high temperatures, fouling resistance, high operating temperature range, and corrosion resistance.
Get a sample copy of the market analysis at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/heat-transfer-fluids-market/report-sample
Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period, and is also projected to reach $1,002.6 million by 2021. This is due to the growth in the manufacturing industry in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and India.
HTFS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Mineral Oils
- Synthetic Aromatics & Silicones
- Glycols
By End User
- Oil & Gas
- Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
- Chemical Industry
- Manufacturing Processes
- Bio-Diesel Production
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- U.A.E.
- Saudi Arabia
- Brazil
Others
Latest posts by psintelligence (see all)
- Nanochemicals Market 2020 Opportunities, Demands and Growth Revenue - January 21, 2020
- Molecular Biology Kits and Enzymes Market Share, Leading Players and Future Scope - January 21, 2020
- Soy-Based Chemicals Market Size, Share & Growth Expanding Across The Globe By 2020-2030 - January 21, 2020