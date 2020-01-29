Heat Exchangers Market Analysis by Growth Opportunities, Trends & Demand Forecast 2030

The factors driving the growth of the global market include advancement in technology and growing HVAC, petrochemical, food processing, and chemical industries. Chemical industry is the fastest growing end-user industry for heat exchangers, due to huge investment from Asia-Pacific.

During the forecast period, large number of plants would come into operation that is anticipated to reap advantage of cheap natural gas for the production of ethane, a prevalent feedstock for petrochemical industry. Moreover, the demand for heat exchangers from the growing HVAC industry is increasing across the global market, due to improving infrastructure and standard of living. The oil & gas industry is driving the growth of the global heat exchangers market, due to the increasing number of gas processing facilities, LNG facilities, tankers, and other related infrastructure.

Get a sample copy of the report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/heat-exchangers-market/report-sample

Some of the key companies operating in the global heat exchangers market include Alfa Laval AB, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Danfoss A/S, SPX Corporation, Xylem Inc., API Heat Transfer Inc., Guntner GmbH & Co. KG, Hisaka Works Ltd., HRS Hevac Ltd., Modine Manufacturing Company, Sierra S.p.a., Sondex Holdings A/S, SWEP International AB.

GLOBAL HEAT EXCHANGERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air Cooled

Printed Circuit

Others

By End-User

Chemical

Petrochemical and O&G

HVAC & Refrigeration

Food & Beverages

Power

Others

By Construction Material

Steel

Non-Steel

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

By Region