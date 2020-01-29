Heat Exchangers Market Analysis by Growth Opportunities, Trends & Demand Forecast 2030

The factors driving the growth of the global market include advancement in technology and growing HVAC, petrochemical, food processing, and chemical industries. Chemical industry is the fastest growing end-user industry for heat exchangers, due to huge investment from Asia-Pacific.
During the forecast period, large number of plants would come into operation that is anticipated to reap advantage of cheap natural gas for the production of ethane, a prevalent feedstock for petrochemical industry. Moreover, the demand for heat exchangers from the growing HVAC industry is increasing across the global market, due to improving infrastructure and standard of living. The oil & gas industry is driving the growth of the global heat exchangers market, due to the increasing number of gas processing facilities, LNG facilities, tankers, and other related infrastructure.
Some of the key companies operating in the global heat exchangers market include Alfa Laval AB, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Danfoss A/S, SPX Corporation, Xylem Inc., API Heat Transfer Inc., Guntner GmbH & Co. KG, Hisaka Works Ltd., HRS Hevac Ltd., Modine Manufacturing Company, Sierra S.p.a., Sondex Holdings A/S, SWEP International AB.
GLOBAL HEAT EXCHANGERS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Shell & Tube
- Plate & Frame
- Air Cooled
- Printed Circuit
- Others
By End-User
- Chemical
- Petrochemical and O&G
- HVAC & Refrigeration
- Food & Beverages
- Power
- Others
By Construction Material
- Steel
- Non-Steel
GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World