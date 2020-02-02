Healthcare Quality Management Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Nuance Communications, Premier, Medisolv, Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health), Verscend Technologies

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Healthcare Quality Management Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Healthcare Quality Management market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Healthcare Quality Management market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Healthcare Quality Management players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Healthcare Quality Management industry situations. According to the research, the Healthcare Quality Management market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Healthcare Quality Management market.

Global healthcare quality management market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Healthcare Quality Management Market include:

Nuance Communications

Premier

Medisolv

Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health)

Verscend Technologies

Quantros

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Citiustech

Altegra Health

(A Subsidiary of Change Health)

Dolbey Systems