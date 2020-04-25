Healthcare Packaging Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027 | Berry Global, Inc, WestRock Company, Amcor Limited

Authors of the report mark the growth prospects of the healthcare packaging market as propitious, and anticipate a CAGR of ~ 5% through to 2027. According to their analysis, the sales of medical supplies through e-Commerce is likely to primarily drive the demand for robust packaging materials.

With a well-established position of healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure, North America will remain responsible for creating new value and volume records in the healthcare packaging landscape. However, Asia Pacific will offer exponential growth opportunities, as the concept of contract manufacturing penetrates in the region, and overall investments in the healthcare sector increase.

Amid the sustainability adages infiltrating in the landscape, plastic will continue to remain the top-selling material for the production of packaging products; however, manufacturers need to segregate their investments towards sustainable materials, given the growing concerns regarding the environment. Technologically, a shift towards RFID tags and barcodes will be a crucial one to nip brand-shaming counterfeiting instances in the bud.