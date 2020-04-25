Healthcare Packaging Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027 | Berry Global, Inc, WestRock Company, Amcor Limited
The healthcare packaging market is expected to witness robust growth during 2019-2027. The market is expected to garner 5% CAGR over the forecast period and reach a total evaluation of $137 bn by 2027 end.
Rising demand for healthcare packaging, thanks to growing concerns of hygiene in the healthcare sector are expected to propel growth of the healthcare packaging market. The widespread use of disposable plastics, and its essential place in sterilization are expected to continue as a boon for the healthcare packaging market in the near future.
Authors of the report mark the growth prospects of the healthcare packaging market as propitious, and anticipate a CAGR of ~ 5% through to 2027. According to their analysis, the sales of medical supplies through e-Commerce is likely to primarily drive the demand for robust packaging materials.
With a well-established position of healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure, North America will remain responsible for creating new value and volume records in the healthcare packaging landscape. However, Asia Pacific will offer exponential growth opportunities, as the concept of contract manufacturing penetrates in the region, and overall investments in the healthcare sector increase.
Amid the sustainability adages infiltrating in the landscape, plastic will continue to remain the top-selling material for the production of packaging products; however, manufacturers need to segregate their investments towards sustainable materials, given the growing concerns regarding the environment. Technologically, a shift towards RFID tags and barcodes will be a crucial one to nip brand-shaming counterfeiting instances in the bud.
- According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market study, child-resistant and senior-friendly packaging are anticipated to be key trends in the North America and Europe healthcare packaging markets in the next five years.
- Revenue generated by the healthcare packaging market has been estimated to be ~ US$ 95 Bn in 2019, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~ 5% in terms of value throughout the forecast period.