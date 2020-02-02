Healthcare IT Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Mckesson Corporation, Ge Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Philips Healthcare, EPIC Systems Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Healthcare IT Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Healthcare IT market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Healthcare IT market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Healthcare IT players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Healthcare IT industry situations. According to the research, the Healthcare IT market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Healthcare IT market.

Global healthcare IT market was valued at USD 134.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 482.98 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Healthcare IT Market include:

Mckesson Corporation

Ge Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Philips Healthcare

EPIC Systems Corporation

Infor

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Athenahealth

Dell Technologies

Optum