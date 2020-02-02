Healthcare IT Consulting Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, General Electric (GE) Company Waters Corporation, Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG), Cerner Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Healthcare IT Consulting Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Healthcare IT Consulting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Healthcare IT Consulting market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Healthcare IT Consulting players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Healthcare IT Consulting industry situations. According to the research, the Healthcare IT Consulting market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Healthcare IT Consulting market.

Global healthcare IT consulting market was valued at USD 15.46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 77.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

IBM Corporation

General Electric (GE) Company Waters Corporation

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

Cerner Corporation

Perkinelmer

Mckesson Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Epic Systems Corporation

Cognizant

Infor

Oracle

Accenture