Healthcare Gamification Market Scope, Applications, Manufacturers and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2025

Wellness and health apps are used in monitoring nutrition, disease management and physical activity. There are various apps which are designed to focus on an individual’s health:

Fitbit: Used in monitoring activities like distance walked, number of steps taken, stationary time & hourly activity and calories burned.

Provides a mission to runners to complete, until chased. MyFitnessPal: Records the amount of calories intake versus calories burned.

Benefits of healthcare gamification:

Educates Physicians: Physicians can play specially designed informative online video games as their initial learning method. These games can help them stay focused and competitive.

Physicians can play specially designed informative online video games as their initial learning method. These games can help them stay focused and competitive. Weight Loss: Games can help people maintain their motivation and encourage them to reach their weight loss target. Gamification provides the best method to track weight loss.

Games can help people maintain their motivation and encourage them to reach their weight loss target. Gamification provides the best method to track weight loss. Patient involvement: Games such as Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy helps to manage chronic disorders. They also help individuals with diabetes. They help to increase their potential in managing diabetes.

Regional Overview:

North America accounts for the maximum share and is anticipated to scale up the healthcare gamification market share. Asia Pacific shows a significant growth in the market due to increasing population. In china and India, healthcare gamification industry is increasing due to smartphones and initiatives for creative innovation in the region.

Key Players:

Players in healthcare gamification industry are Adidas AG, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Jawbone, Rally Health, Hubbub Health Inc., Syandus Inc., Badgeville Inc. and many more.

