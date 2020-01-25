Healthcare Facilities Management Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

Healthcare Facilities Management Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Healthcare Facilities Management industry. Healthcare Facilities Management market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Healthcare Facilities Management industry.. The Healthcare Facilities Management market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Public and private healthcare expenditure is rising in many countries across the world due to an increase in chronic and other diseases. In the era of globalization, private healthcare facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes are striving to provide best in class healthcare services to attract patients and increase their revenue. Healthcare facilities are focused on providing better medical services to patients. Non-core healthcare facility management services also play a vital role in the overall satisfaction of in-patients. This led healthcare facilities to outsource non-core healthcare facility management services to professional healthcare facility management service providers. Through this strategy, healthcare facilities are able to reduce their expenditure on non-core healthcare services. This is driving demand for healthcare facility management services worldwide.

List of key players profiled in the Healthcare Facilities Management market research report:

ABM Industries, Ecolab, Inc, UEM Edgenta Berhad, Aramark Corporation, Compass Group, Secro Group, ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc, Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A. (MFM), Medxcel Facility Management, Mitie Group, OCS Group, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources ,

By ServiceType

Hard Services, Soft Services ,

By Hard Services

Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance, Fire Protection Systems, Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance, Others (Fabric Maintenance, etc.) ,

By Soft Services

Cleaning & Pest Control, Laundry, Catering, Security, Waste Management, Others (Administrative Services, etc.) ,

The global Healthcare Facilities Management market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Healthcare Facilities Management market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Healthcare Facilities Management. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Healthcare Facilities Management Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Healthcare Facilities Management market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Healthcare Facilities Management market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Healthcare Facilities Management industry.

