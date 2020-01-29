Healthcare Facilities Management Market 2019 to 2025 Report with Market Trends, Market Size, Market Growth, Consumption and Growth Rate by Application, Types and Regions

The global Healthcare Facilities Management market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Healthcare Facilities Management market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Healthcare Facilities Management market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Healthcare Facilities Management across various industries.
companies profiled in the global healthcare facility management market include ABM Industries Inc., Aramark Corporation, Compass Group plc, Ecolab, Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc., Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A. (MFM), Medxcel Facility Management, Mitie Group plc, OCS Group, Secro Group plc, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources, and UEM Edgenta Berhad.
The global healthcare facility management market is segmented as below:
Global Healthcare Facility Management Market, by ServiceType
- Hard Services
- Soft Services
Global Healthcare Facility Management Market, by Hard Services
- Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance
- Fire Protection Systems
- Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance
- Others (Fabric Maintenance, etc.)
Global Healthcare Facility Management Market, by Soft Services
- Cleaning & Pest Control
- Laundry
- Catering
- Security
- Waste Management
- Others (Administrative Services, etc.)
Global Healthcare Facility Management Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The Healthcare Facilities Management market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
