Healthcare Exoskeletons: Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2025

During 2018-2023, global demand for healthcare exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $2.405 billion including direct sales, renting, leasing, insurance reimbursement and other revenue sources. In terms of unit shipment from direct sales, the global total market over 2018-2023 is expected to reach 26,400 units, representing an exponential CAGR over the forecast years.

The report also includes global annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of global revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of healthcare exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 12 healthcare exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Healthcare Exoskeletons Market

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:

• Rehabilitation

• Mobility Aid

• Other Applications

On basis of mobility type, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue data provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

• Mobile Exoskeletons

• Stationary Exoskeletons

• Tethered Exoskeletons

On basis of product function, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

• Upper Body Exoskeletons

• Lower Body Exoskeletons

On basis of power technology, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:

• Active Exoskeletons (by power type, this section is further classified into Electric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Fuel Cell, and Others)

• Passive Exoskeletons

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

