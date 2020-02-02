Healthcare EDI Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- GE Healthcare, Mckesson Corporation, Optum, Experian PLC, Cerner Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Healthcare EDI Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Healthcare EDI market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Healthcare EDI market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Healthcare EDI players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Healthcare EDI industry situations. According to the research, the Healthcare EDI market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Healthcare EDI market.

Global Healthcare EDI market was valued at USD 3.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.72 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Healthcare EDI Market include:

GE Healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

Optum

Experian PLC

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Quality Systems

Synnex Corporation

Dell Technologies

SSI Group