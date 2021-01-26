Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast (2020-2027) Report: Regions, Production, and Consumption by Market Size, and Forecast

Report Title: Global Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction, Contract manufacturing refers to a manufacturer who contracts with another company to make certain components or products over an equally agreed period. The healthcare contract manufacturing organization serves other companies in the medical devices and pharmaceutical industries to provide comprehensive services from drug development to drug manufacturing., Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing is a huge sector with a large number of integrated services. Some of the services include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing, Final Dosage Form (FDF) manufacturing, advanced drug delivery products, OTC medicines and nutritional product, packaging, and others. FDF comprises solid dose formulations, semi-solid and liquid dose formulations, and injectables. Similarly, medical device contract manufacturing also includes different services such as outsourcing design, device manufacturing, final goods assembly, and others. Device manufacturing services comprise material process services, electronic manufacturing services, and finished products. , The market for healthcare contract manufacturing is growing at a moderate rate. This growth is mainly attributed to factors such as patent protection expiration of major drugs and medical devices, competition and economics of production and trade to favor CMO, mutual benefits to both contract manufacturer and client, and lean manufacturing and agility. These factors are pushing the growth of the healthcare contract manufacturing market. , On the other hand, certain factors are restraining the growth of the market. These include supply chain complexity and issues of control of third parties, standardization and interoperability issues, and growing cost of noncompliance and counterfeit medicines., The global market for healthcare contract manufacturing is estimated to reach USD 250.9 billion by 2023, from USD 129.9 billion in 2016. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.86%, during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023., On the basis of type, the market for healthcare contract manufacturing is segmented into sterile contract manufacturing and non-sterile contract manufacturing. By type, the market for non-sterile contract manufacturing accounted for the largest market share in 2016., On the basis of service type, the market for healthcare contract manufacturing is segmented into pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and medical device contract manufacturing. By service type, the market for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing accounted for the largest market share in 2016., On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, medical device, and biopharmaceutical; where the pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

Key Players: –

AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Grifols International, S.A, Lonza AG, Catalant, Aesica Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Pfizer Inc., Baxter Biopharma Solutions, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Nipro Corporation, NextPharma Technologies, Patheon, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Vetter Pharma International, and others

