Healthcare CMO Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019 – 2023

Global Healthcare CMO Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023)

The Global Healthcare CMO Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable).

Top Key Players: Catalent Pharma Solution, Recipharm, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringher Ingelheim, Regional Coverage.

Scope of the Report

This report named Global Healthcare CMO Market (2018-2022 Edition), analysis the growth and sizing of global healthcare CMO market and its segments. This report provides the analysis of global healthcare CMO market by value and by segment.

The analysis of global medical device CMO market is done by value, by players and by cost structure and analysis of global pharmaceutical CMO is done by value and by segments. The global pharmaceutical CMO market by segments is analyzed in detail by providing analysis of each of its segment.

This report also includes the growth drivers, market trends and challenges faced by global healthcare CMO market. Company profiling of major players of healthcare CMO industry is also done in this report. The companies included are Catalent Pharma Solution, Recipharm, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Boehringher Ingelheim. Business overview, financial overview and business strategy for each company is provided.

Region Coverage

The US

Europe

India

China

Executive Summary

CMOs provide independent manufacturing services in healthcare sector also. Healthcare CMOs can be segmented into pharmaceutical CMOs and medical device CMOs. After the discovery of chemical formula of a new drug, the pharmaceutical CMOs are given the task of manufacturing it into a whole product, so that the pharmaceutical companies are able to sell it into the market under their brand name. Services offered by pharmaceutical CMOs can be divided into two main activities: primary manufacturing (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and secondary manufacturing (Finished Dosage Formulation). Contract manufacturing for medical devices is one of the fastest growing segments of the medical device industry, as companies are in the race to bring new devices to the market.

The global healthcare CMO market has recorded a continuous growth since last few years and is expected to follow the same trend in coming years. The main driving factors for this growth are rise in global pharmaceutical industry, increased need for outsourcing, increased approvals and outsourcing of NMEs, innovations and increased regulatory pressure on quality. Yet there are some challenges, which healthcare CMO industry faces, such as fragmented nature of market, less preference for outsourcing of profitable and biological drugs by big pharmaceutical companies.

