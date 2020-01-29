Healthcare CMO Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Healthcare CMO Market is expected to reach US$ 223,355.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 80,479.4 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare CMO market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global healthcare CMO market, based on service was segmented as, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services and medical device contract manufacturing services. In 2018, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services held the largest share of the market, by service. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to advantaged offered by the contract manufacturing companies.

The market for healthcare CMO is expected to grow significantly due to factor as increasing inclination of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers towards outsourcing, increasing patent cliffs and rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing production of drugs & medical devices. However, the challenge such as lack of skilled professionals for CMO likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Royal DSM Catalent, Inc Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Recipharm AB (publ) Fareva Lonza Piramal Enterprises Ltd Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Almac Group FAMAR Health Care Services

As leading companies in Healthcare CMO Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The Healthcare CMO Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Healthcare CMO Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

