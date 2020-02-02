Healthcare BPO Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Accenture, Cognizant, Firstsource Solutions, Genpact, IBM

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Healthcare BPO Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Healthcare BPO market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Healthcare BPO market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Healthcare BPO players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Healthcare BPO industry situations. According to the research, the Healthcare BPO market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Healthcare BPO market.

Global healthcare BPO market is valued at USD 167.66 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 413.84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.01% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1961&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=001

Key players in the Global Healthcare BPO Market include:

Accenture

Cognizant

Firstsource Solutions

Genpact

IBM

Infosys

Lonza

Omega Healthcare

TATA

XEROX

WNS Holdings