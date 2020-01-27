Healthcare BPO Market 2020-2025 by Xerox, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Omega Healthcare, Invensis Technologies, Infosys, IBM, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture

Global Healthcare BPO Market valued approximately USD 191.70 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Healthcare BPO Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Healthcare BPO is a process which includes the business process outsourcing of particular operational requirements to most suited third party vendors. Healthcare BPO is a solution for clients to adopt intelligent approaches that will support the organization by reducing the cost pressures and increasing the overall productivity.

Healthcare BPO market provides various solutions, such as customer account setup, front end services, billing and account receivables, enrollment services, provider network services, claims services, membership services, Medicare services and pharmacy benefits management. escalating pressure on healthcare providers to lower the cost of healthcare and regulatory changes and rapid increase in clinical process outsourcing are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in merging in healthcare BPO sector is another major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing consolidation in healthcare industry is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, shortages of trained expertise, complex regulation and concerns associated with data privacy & security are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Healthcare BPO Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of regulatory scenario and pressure on healthcare institutions to reduce costs in the region. North America is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Healthcare BPO market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing awareness regarding various healthcare infrastructure across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Tata Consultancy Services

WNS (Holdings)

Xerox

Quintiles IMS Holdings

Omega Healthcare

Invensis Technologies

Infosys

IBM

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Accenture

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Payer Services:

Claims Management

Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations

Member Management

Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA)

Provider Management

Care Management

HR Services

Billing & Accounts Management Services

By Provider Services:

Revenue Cycle Management

Patient Enrolment & Strategic Planning

Patient Care

By Pharmaceutical Service:

Manufacturing Services

R&D Services

Non-clinical Services

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Healthcare BPO Market, by Payer Services, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Healthcare BPO Market, by Provider Services, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Healthcare BPO Market, by Pharmaceutical Service, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Healthcare BPO Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Healthcare BPO Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Healthcare BPO Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Healthcare BPO Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost An

