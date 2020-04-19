Headache and backache strongly linked according to new study

A new study shows the correlation between back and headaches. The results of the study, published in the Journal of Headache and Pain, state that people with persistent backache or persistent headaches are twice as likely to suffer from both disorders.

Conducted by researchers at the University of Warwick, the study therefore suggests possible treatments that could include both conditions. The researchers analyzed the data of 460,195 people and noted an association between persistent back pain and persistent headache and the same association became stronger for those people with migraines.

In particular, the researchers focused on people suffering from chronic headache disorders, people who had had headaches almost daily for at least three months and people with persistent low back pain.

Martin Underwood, a researcher at the Warwick Medical School, comments on the results: “We found that the odds were about twice as high: in both cases, you have about twice as much chance of having headaches or chronic low back pain in the presence of the other. This is very interesting because generally these were seen as separate disorders and then managed by different staff, but this suggests that there may be, at least for some people, a little commonality in what is causing the problem.”

Related Articles and Sources:

https://warwick.ac.uk/newsandevents/pressreleases/persistent_headache_or

https://thejournalofheadacheandpain.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s10194-019-1031-y