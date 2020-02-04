HDPE Pipes Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of $13.5 Billion by 2025 | Leading Key Manufacturers – Chevron Phillips Chemical, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Kubota ChemiX

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global HDPE Pipes Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global HDPE Pipes Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global HDPE Pipes Market Overview:

The Global HDPE Pipes Market is Valued at 11300.0 Million $ in 2018 and will reach 13500.0 Million $ by the end of 2025.

According to the market report analysis, the HDPE pipes are polyethylene thermoplastic pipes used to transit gas, water for agriculture irrigation, drinking water supply, in sewage systems and others. HDPE pipes are corrosion resistant and recyclable. Thus, seen as the replacement to various metal pipes. HDPE pipes are cost effective, light in weight and considered as a preferred choice over traditional metal pipes. Global HDPE Pipes Market growth is fueled by growing demand from water irrigation systems in agriculture industry coupled with urbanization due to influx of middle class, resulting in upgrading, expansion and huge demand for infrastructural improvements and water supply across the globe.

The Global HDPE Pipe Market is segmented based on the Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Type, the Global HDPE Pipe Market is classified into PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. Based on the Application, the Global HDPE Pipe Market is sub-segmented into oil & gas pipe, agricultural irrigation pipe, water supply pipe, sewage system pipe and others.

Top Business News:

Chevron Phillips Chemical (September 07, 2019) – Chevron Phillips Chemical and Qatar Petroleum announce plans to jointly develop U.S. Gulf Coast petrochemical project – Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and Qatar Petroleum today announced they have signed an agreement to jointly pursue development of a new petrochemical plant in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The U.S. Gulf Coast II Petrochemical Project (USGC II) will include a 2,000 KTA ethylene cracker and two 1,000 KTA high-density polyethylene units.

The signing ceremony, hosted at the White House and witnessed by President Donald Trump and His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, included Chevron Phillips Chemical President and CEO Mark Lashier and His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al- Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum. Chevron Corporation Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth and Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland also attended the ceremony.

Chevron Phillips Chemical would be the majority owner with a 51 percent share and Qatar Petroleum would own 49 percent of the project. Chevron Phillips Chemical would provide project management and oversight and be responsible for the operation and management of the facility. The preliminary cost of USGC II is approximately $8 billion. Chevron Phillips Chemical and Qatar Petroleum expect a final investment decision (FID) no later than 2021, followed by full funding and the award of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, with targeted startup of the new facility in 2024.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global HDPE Pipe Market: JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Pipelife International, Nandi Group, Blue Diamond Industries, National Pipe & Plastics, Kubota ChemiX, FLO-TEK, Olayan Group, Pexmart, Godavari Polymers, LESSO, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Junxing Pipe and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global HDPE Pipes Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Covidien Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Fujinon Ltd are some of the key vendors of HDPE Pipes across the world. These players across HDPE Pipes Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HDPE Pipes in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

