HDPE Pipes Market 2020 – Application, Segment Analysis, Trends, Growth, Business Strategy and Future Forecast 2025

The global HDPE pipes market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2025, owing to the high demand from the oil & gas industry. The global HDPE pipes industry is majorly driven by rising demand from water irrigation systems in agriculture industry. Additionally, rapid urbanization resulting in expansion of the overall infrastructural development and water supply facilities are some other aspects driving the demand for HDPE pipes. Moreover, rising sewage disposal infrastructure particularly in the rural areas is anticipated to drive the global HDPE pipes market. However, fluctuating raw material prices due to volatility in crude oil prices as well as stringent regulations about disposal and recycling of plastic products are some key factors hindering the market growth.

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global HDPE Pipes Market Size 2017 By Application (Agriculture, Sewage System, Industrial, Mining, Water Supply, Oil & Gas, Building & Construction and Others), By Pipe Grade (PE32, PE40, PE63, PE 80, PE100, PE112 and PE125), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global HDPE pipes market value and volume for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global HDPE pipes market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

Rising construction spending is expected to boost the demand for HDPE pipes. Upcoming construction projects, such as urban transportation, residential projects, roads & highways, commercial buildings and hydropower are further supporting the growth of HDPE pipes market. Additionally, increasing agricultural spending especially in developing regions is propelling the demand for efficient piping solutions. HDPE pipes being superior to steel and cement pipes are being widely preferred in agricultural applications.

HDPE pipes are more corrosion resilient and considered as the best alternative, especially in transit of chemicals, oil & gas and salty water. Furthermore, HDPE pipes require small area and reduced need for fittings owing to its low bending radius. These superior properties of HDPE pipes are driving the overall growth of the market. Polyethylene piping made from high density materials is used in numerous applications such as marine, agriculture, municipal, industrial, mining and landfill. Several end-use industries are adopting HDPE pipes rapidly due to advantages over other materials such as PVC, cement, steel, or other plastics. High density polyethylene pipes are used in agriculture for water supply, drainage, and irrigation. Also, these pipes are much more affordable in terms of material cost, performance, and installation costs.

Major companies profiled in the global HDPE pipes market report are WL Plastics Inc., Flotek Industries Inc., Kubota Chemix Co. Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Limited, JM Eagle, Uponor Infra, Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Ltd., Soleno Inc., Blue Diamond Industries LLC, Chevron Philips Chemical Co., Reliance Industries Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corp., Lotte Chemical, Royal Building Products, Ipex Inc., Brunet Group, Polytubes 2009, Inc. and Canada Culvert among others.

