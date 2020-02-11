HDPE Pipes in FTTx Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Through 2026

The global HDPE pipes in FTTx Market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2026. High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are made from graded raw materials such as PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. HDPE pipes are one of the most sought-after mediums of conveying and transporting chemicals, water, and gases. One of the major advantages of utilizing HDPE pipes is that they are 6-8 times lighter than conventional cast iron and galvanized iron pipes.

The market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Surge in urbanization is expected to increase the demand for telecommunication connectivity; thereby, boosting the requirement of HDPE pipes. Furthermore, intense competition in the telecommunication sector in developing regions is enforcing players to increase their existing infrastructure capacity, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for HDPE pipe or duct. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil due to volatile raw material prices hampers the market growth.

The global HDPE pipes in FTTx market is segmented on the basis of product type, industry vertical, application areas, and region. Depending on product type, the market is classified into standard ducts, micro ducts, pathways, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into telecom, power, transport, building & infrastructure, and others. Based on the application areas, the market is fragmented into backbone, metropolitan, and mobile backhaul. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product Type

o Standard Ducts

o Micro Ducts

o Pathways

o Others

• By Industry Vertical

o Telecom

o Power

o Transport

o Building & Infrastructure

o Others

• By Application Area

o Backbone

o Metropolitan

o Mobile Backhaul

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Polieco Group

• Dura-Line

• Kuzeyboru Group

• Thai-Asia P.E. Pipe Co., Ltd.

• Polyflow Pipes Sdn Bhd

• The AfriPipes Group

• Miraj Pipes & Fittings Pvt. Ltd.

• Wah Seong Corporation

• Dutron Group

• Apollo Pipes.

Other players in the value chain of the market include Gamson India Private Limited, Nagarjuna Polymers, Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Berila Electricals Pvt Ltd., Eonn Plast India, and Alex Pipe India Pvt Ltd.

