HDPE Pipe Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies to 2020-2025

Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-hdpe-pipe-market-by-application-manufactures-cost-demand-suppliers-and-opportunities-to-2025-2020-01-08

Global HDPE pipe Market to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2025.

Global HDPE pipe Market valued approximately USD 22.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the HDPE pipe market are increasing application for the HDPE pipes in various end use industries and growing demand from water irrigation systems in agriculture industry coupled with urbanization due to influx of middle class, resulting in upgrading, expansion and huge demand for infrastructural improvements and water supply across the globe and volatile raw material prices owing to fluctuation in prices of crude oil along with stringent regulation regarding recycling and disposal of plastic products.

Request a sample of this report @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2167593

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Oil and gas pipes

Agricultural and irrigation pipes

Water supply pipes

Sewage systems

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market advanced drainage systems Inc., blue diamonds industries LLC., Canada culvert Inc., chevron Phillips chemical company LLC., dura line corp., IPEX inc., JM eagle Inc., national pipe and plastics Inc., soleno Inc., united poly systems LLC. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global HDPE pipe Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global and Segmental Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global HDPE pipe Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation and Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global HDPE pipe Market, By Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global HDPE pipe Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Oil and gas pipes

5.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates and forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Agricultural and Irrigation pipes

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates and forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Water supply pipes

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Place a purchase order @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2167593

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155