HDPE pipe Market 2019 Opportunities, Key Players, Revenue, Emerging Trends And Business Strategy Till 2025

Global HDPE pipe Market to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2025.

Global HDPE pipe Market valued approximately USD 22.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the HDPE pipe market are increasing application for the HDPE pipes in various end use industries and growing demand from water irrigation systems in agriculture industry coupled with urbanization due to influx of middle class, resulting in upgrading, expansion and huge demand for infrastructural improvements and water supply across the globe and volatile raw material prices owing to fluctuation in prices of crude oil along with stringent regulation regarding recycling and disposal of plastic products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Oil & gas pipes

Agricultural & irrigation pipes

Water supply pipes

Sewage systems

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market advanced drainage systems Inc., blue diamond’s industries LLC., Canada culvert Inc., chevron Phillips chemical company LLC., dura line corp., IPEX inc., JM eagle Inc., national pipe & plastics Inc., soleno Inc., united poly systems LLC. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global HDPE pipe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

