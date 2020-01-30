HCV Axles Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2028

FMI’s report on Global HCV Axles Economy

In a Recent company intelligence research, FMI introduces the nitty-gritty of this worldwide HCV Axles marketplace contemplating 2014-2018 since the historical era and 2018 – 2028 since the specified period. The company report highlights trends, restraints, opportunities and the drivers . All of the market shares connected with the sections in addition to the industry are expressed concerning quantity and value.

As per the report, the HCV Axles Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the HCV Axles Market are highlighted in the report.

market players including BRIST Axle Systems SRL, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. and Dana Ltd., are increasing focus on design improvements to boost performance under different usage conditions to attract business.

Dana Inc. introduced single reduction tandem HCV axles for heavy haul applications including extra wide face-width gearing, differential lock applications to provide a Gross Axle Weight Rating of 46,000 and optimum inter-axle drivelines, thereby reducing incidence rates by up to 30%.

Meritor Inc. released their range of MTEC6 axles for trailers, which incorporated a single piece axle tube design with optimized wall thickness, and platinum shield coating to improve on durability, reduce weight and stress in comparison to other multi piece counterparts.

In addition, HCV axle manufacturers are also partnering with original equipment manufacturers to achieve better customization and to cut down on overhead costs.

China and US to Continue as Primary Producers in the HCV Axles Market

Both, the United States and China are anticipated to lead the heavy commercial vehicle axles market in the production aspect owing to the presence of numerous key market players in these regions, and lower component costs.

A recently growing automobile manufacturing industry in South America, particularly in Brazil and Mexico is expected to give players in the HCV axles market lucrative opportunities for growth. Also, recently implemented norms to increase axle loads for heavy commercial vehicles in India is also anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for players in the HCV axles market in the country.

On the other hand, the recently increased trade tensions between China and the United States is anticipated to act as a major constraint for the growth of the global HCV axles market by restricted import and export activities.

Categorization of the Global HCV Axles Market

HCV axles can be largely categorized on the basis of weight carrying capacity, sales channel, type of heavy commercial vehicle, and product type. On the terms of weight carrying capacity, HCV axles can be divided into more than 14 tons, 8-14 tons, and less than 8 tons. On the basis of sales channel, HCV axles can be segregated into aftermarket sales and OEMs. On the basis of HCV type, HCV axles can be divided into Semi trailers, straight trucks, fire trucks, dump trucks, buses, and others. On the terms of product type, HCV axles can be divided into Stub, rear wheel, front wheel, lift, and tandem axles.

The report on the HCV axles market provided here displays complete regional and global level analysis to identify and make use of essential information, supported by research on numerous business aspects including lucrative opportunities and competitive scenarios.

The report includes data on:

Competitive Analysis: Strategy by key market players

Trends and Obstacles: Popular market trends and likely challenges

Demand and Supply

Market Segmentation: Key divisions in the market

Market Drivers: Key business aspects significantly impacting the market

Technology: Changes in market owing to technological improvements

The following regional markets have also been scrutinized in detail:

North America HCV axles market (U.S., Canada)

South America HCV axles market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa HCV axles market (N. Africa, S. Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Japan HCV Axles Market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan HCV axles market (China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand)

Western Europe HCV axles market (France, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy)

Eastern Europe HCV axles market (Russia, Poland)

The report has been complied using first-hand information on the global HCV axles market on a qualitative and quantitative basis on factors such as market trends, economy, and market attractiveness, as derived through interactions with prominent industry experts.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

