Hazardous Area Equipment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Patlite Corporation, R. Stahl AG, E2S Warning Signals, NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty, Honeywell International

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market was valued at USD 6.64 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.84 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market include:

Patlite Corporation

R. Stahl AG

E2S Warning Signals

NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty

Honeywell International

ABB

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation

Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries)