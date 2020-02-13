Hardware Manufacturing Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Hardware Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The hardware manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $194.26 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the hardware manufacturing market is due to increase in gadget sales in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to rise in disposable income, increased demand for motor vehicle hardware, mobile phones and computers, availability of credit and e-commerce banking.

The hardware manufacturing market consists of the sales of metal hardware by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce metal hardware, such as metal hinges, metal handles, keys, and locks (except coin-operated, time locks).

Major players in the global hardware manufacturing market include Allegion, Spectrum Brands, Assa Abloy, Aoyama Seisakusho (Japan), Ningbo Jiulong Fasteners.

The global hardware manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The hardware manufacturing market is segmented into furniture hardware, motor vehicle hardware, builder’s hardware, others.

By Geography – The global hardware manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific hardware manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global hardware manufacturing market.

