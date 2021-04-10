Hardware as a Service Market: In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

This report presents the worldwide Hardware as a Service market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Top Companies in the Global Hardware as a Service Market:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global hardware as a service market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in thehardware as a service market are Navitas Lease Corp., Ingram Micro, Design Data Systems, Inc., ZNet Technologies Pvt. Ltd., FUSE3 Communications, MasterIT, LLC, and Microsoft Corporation among others.

The hardware as a service market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hardware as a Service Market

By Component

Hardware Desktop/PC Computer Networking Devices (Servers, Switches, Routers, Gateways, Hubs etc.) Storage Devices Others (Printers, Scanners etc.)

Professional Services Consulting & Integration Support and Maintenance



By Hardware Model

Platform as a Service

Desktop/PC as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

Device as a Service

By Deployment

Cloud Public Private

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Education

Legal

Construction

Manufacturing

Others (Retail, Media and Entertainment etc.)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa



South America Brazil Rest of South America



