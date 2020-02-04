Haptic Technology Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2022

The global haptic technology actuator market reached $4.4 billion in 2016. The market should reach $6.6 billion in 2017 and $12.8 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2017 through 2022.

Report Scope:

This report presents the market forecasts for haptic actuators and drivers for 2015 through 2022 by value, and shipment forecasts for device-embedded haptic actuators and drivers for 2015 through 2022 by volume.

Sales values are presented in millions of U.S. dollars, while shipment volumes are presented in millions of units.

All forecasts are further broken down by haptic actuation technology, end-use application and geographical region.

This report covers the following haptic actuation technologies:

– Eccentric rotating mass (ERM).

– Linear resonant actuator (LRA).

– Piezoelectric.

– Electroactive polymer (EAP).

– Others, including fluid, electric-field, ultrasonic, and acoustic wave-based.

A breakdown by end-use applications includes:

– Automotive and transportation.

– Consumer electronics and residential applications.

– Education.

– Gaming.

– Government and defense.

– Healthcare.

– Industry, energy and outdoors.

– Mobile computing and portable devices.

The regional breakdown focuses on the following geographical areas:

– The Americas.

– Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

– Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The Summary and Highlights chapter provides a snapshot of the haptic actuator market, broken down by end-use applications. The chapter unravels the taxonomy of the report with reference to quantitative and qualitative analyses.

The Market and Technology Background chapter expounds on the technology underpinning haptic actuators and drivers. It provides a closer look at the market size for haptic actuators and drivers. The chapter also covers a detailed analysis of the prospects of individual actuator technologies.

The Market Breakdown by End-use Application chapter delves into individual end-use application markets for haptic actuators and drivers. Each end-use application is broken down along actuator technologies as well as geographical regions.

The Patent Review / New Developments chapter covers innovations that impact haptic technologies. Patents are categorized in terms of end-use applications and technology as well on the basis of allocation by year, assignee countries and assignee organizations.

The Company Profiles chapter provides insight into offerings, initiatives, analysis and prospects of key companies associated with haptic actuators and drivers and devices based on haptic technology.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for haptic technology and applications.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Focused evaluations and breakdowns of the following components associated with haptic technology: sensors, drivers, and actuators.

– Examination of the market’s dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Information on haptic technology components in the following end-use applications: automotive; consumer electronics and gaming; education; government, defense, surveillance, and aerospace; healthcare; industrial and automotive applications; mobile and portable devices; and sports.

– Profiles of major players in the field.

Reasons for Doing the Study

Haptic technologies have a fairly uncomplicated mandate, but the impact of meaningful haptic intervention is disproportionately more effective than the effort imparted in embedding haptic technology in the respective device. Haptic technology offers designers the opportunity to create a lasting impression and provide user experience that would have been unimaginable even a few years ago. The exponential change in user perception of haptics has happened primarily due to quantum jumps in haptic actuation evolution. At the broadest level, haptic actuators have graduated from motorbased design to material-based designs. Reliance on materials allows designers to free themselves from the vagaries of power supply variations in characteristics. Having gotten a freer hand in engineering haptic responses, designers have now focused their attention to fine tuning, calibrating and targeting haptic feedback in order to achieve maximum impact. This movement has three fronts:

– The most obvious one is on the actuation front, as explained earlier.

– The less obvious development is in the area of associated software development. It should be clarified that the size of software and firmware licensing market is negligible as compared to the haptic actuator and driver markets. At the same time, advances in haptic actuation have empowered haptic systems designers to engage software-based constructs in a more meaningful and effective manner. Unsurprisingly, the most active patent holder in the haptics domain is involved in firmware and software management. While this report does not get into the quantification of software market, it delves into the more effective impact it has on the hardware market.

– The developments in actuation technologies also force semiconductor device majors to recognize and address the non-homogeneity in operating environments and power requirements and make suitable changes and adjustments to their driver design philosophy.

Scope of the Report

