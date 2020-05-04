Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Product and Economic Impact of key player on Industry During 2019-2026

Latest Report added to database “Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

The Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The market report also computes the market size and revenue generated from the sales. This report presents with the key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and also acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction.

The Major players profiled in this report include DaVinci, PAX Labs, Inc., Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd., Vapium, STORZ & BICKEL, Apollo AirVape, Grenco Science, Inc., Vape Elevate among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market

Handheld marijuana vaporizers market will grow at a growth rate of 23.11% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Legal sale of herb is expected to enhance the demand for the handheld marijuana vaporizers in the market.

Increasing usage of marijuana vaporizers for medical and other legalized purposes is expected to enhance the demand for the market. Some of the other factors such as increasing usage of electronic smoking devices, rising awareness about the health benefits of handheld vaporizers as compared to smoking, and legalization of marijuana is various countries will also accelerate the demand for the handheld marijuana vaporizers in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

In some countries, strict rules and norms are there associated with the usage of marijuana which is expected to hamper the market growth.

This handheld marijuana vaporizers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size and category, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research handheld marijuana vaporizers market report please contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Conducts Overall HANDHELD MARIJUANA VAPORIZERS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Convection Vaporizers, Conduction Vaporizers),

Charger Type (USB, Micro USB),

Temperature Control (Fixed, Variable),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the handheld marijuana vaporizers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to dominate the handheld marijuana vaporizers in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing legalization of herb in some part and rising prevalence of population who smoke weed to overcome anxiety and depression.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Revenue by Countries

10 South America Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

