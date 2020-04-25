Handheld Gimbal Market Trends Together With Growth Forecast To 2025

“Handheld Gimbal Market” report provides in-depth study (Data status 2014-2019 and Forecast 2020 to 2025) on the different market segments, based on Key Players, Types, Product Form, Component, Applications, Geography, Market Size and Share has been provided in the report. This Handheld Gimbal Market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Feiyu, Freefly, DJI Tech, Wondlan, Rollei, TRD, SwiftCam, Steadicam, DEFY, WENPOD, Filmpower, Big Balance, Zhiyun, Varavon, Comodo, Lanparte, BeStableCam, Shape ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. Handheld Gimbal industry Report also covers the manufacturers’ data, including: Shipment, Production, Consumption, CAGR, Handheld Gimbal Market influencing factors, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

Scope of Handheld Gimbal Market: Handheld Gimbal is a pivoted support that cooperates with the light photographic equipment, such as mainstream sports cameras, mobile phones, micro single which lets the consumer get more stable video material in the movement, and handheld gimbal itself is small, portable, easy operation, etc.

The Global production of the handheld gimbal is about 300 K Unit in 2016. The production region is relative concentrated. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the China and USA. China is the largest production country.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the USA and Europe and China. The Handheld gimbal’s consumption has great relationship with the local technology developed level and economic level. The developing countries have little consumption.

The import and export volume is very large; China has the largest export ratio. Currently, the handheld gimbal has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The import specification and volume depends the consumption and local

The Handheld Gimbal market was valued at 83 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Handheld Gimbal.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ 2-Axis Handheld Gimbal

⟴ 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

⟴ Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Handheld Gimbal market for each application, including-

⟴ Mobile Phone

⟴ SLR Camera

⟴ Other

Handheld Gimbal Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

