Handheld Drug Detector Market Tracking Report Analysis 2019 – 2027

Handheld Drug Detector Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Key Players Operating in the Handheld Drug Detector Market:

The handheld drug detector market is gradually becoming competitive with lowering barriers of entry for regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global handheld drug detector market are:

DetectaChem

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Rapiscan Systems

Ambitec Inc.

PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH

Westminster International Ltd

Safeway Inspection System Limited

Flir Systems

Smiths Detection

Techik Instruments

Global Handheld Drug Detector Market: Research Scope

Global Handheld Drug Detector Market, by Technology

IR-spectrometers

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS)

Gas Chromatography

Raman Spectrometry

Global Handheld Drug Detector Market, by End-Users

Law Enforcement

Aviation

Event Security

Border Defense

Ports

Others

Global Handheld Drug Detector Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

