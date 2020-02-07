Hand Tools Market Research: Aim To Achieve The Pinnacle In Qualitative Industry Research And Business Intelligence

“Hand Tools Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size (Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Hand Tools market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Stanley, Apex Tool Group, Great Wall Precision, TTi, Snap-on Inc., IdealIndustries, Textron, Klein Tools, Wurth Group, Tajima, Knipex, Irwin, PHOENIX, Wiha, Channellock, Pro’skit, Ajay, AkarTools, JPWIndustries, JK Files, DUCK, JETECH, Excelta, Sinotools Hand Tools ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Hand Tools industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Hand Tools market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

A hand tool is any tool that is not a power tool that is, one powered by hand (manual labour) rather than by an engine. Some examples of hand tools are garden forks, secateurs, rakes, hammers, spanners, pliers, screwdrivers and chisels. Hand tools are generally less dangerous than power tools.

The global average price of hand tools is in the decreasing trend, from 2203 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 2062 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China region is the largest supplier of hand tools, with a production market share nearly 47% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of hand tools, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2016.

The Hand Tools market was valued at 14800 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 18200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hand Tools.

⟴ General Purpose Tools

⟴ Metal Cutting Tools

⟴ Layout and Measuring Tools

⟴ Taps and Dies

⟴ Hand Tools

⟴ Industrial

⟴ Household

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

