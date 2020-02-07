Hand Dryers Market 2020 Global Analysis By Key Players- Aloyco, Toto, Panasonic, Jieda, Dyson, Mitsubishi and more…

Hand Dryers Market



This report focuses on Hand Dryers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hand Dryers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Hand Dryers market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hand Dryers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hand Dryers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aloyco

Toto

Panasonic

Jieda

Dyson(Airblade)

Mitsubishi

Voith

Starmix

AIKE

DIHOUR

Siemens

Modun

World Dryer

American Dryer

Specialising

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Warm Air Hand Dryer

Jet-Air Hand Dryer

Segment by Application

Restaurants

Hotels

Hospitals

Factory

Others



