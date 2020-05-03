Hall Switch Market To 2025 Reporting And Evaluation Of Recent Industry Developments

The Hall switch is a semiconductor switch based on the Hall Effect that opens or closes when the magnetic field is higher or lower than a specified threshold value. The Hall Effect is the production of a voltage difference across an electrical conductor, transverse to an electric current in the conductor and to an applied magnetic field perpendicular to the current. A Hall switch turns on in the presence of south magnetic field on its face or north magnetic field on the opposite side. It turns off when the magnet is removed. Hall switches have wide operating temperature ranges and are mostly used in automobile engine compartments. Such switches are not affected to the bad mechanism of optical or mechanical switches such as liquids or dust.

The hall switch has no moving or exposed part. It is wear-free. Hall switches are used in the indexing of rotational or translational motion. Hall switches are less expensive as well as small, so a number of them can be spaced at intervals of millimeters forming a low resolution linear or rotational encoder or multi-position switch. Hall switches are adequately sealed contactless, solid-state switches that are resistant to dust, dirt and vibration, which makes it ideal for position sensing applications where small, robust, cost effective switches are required. A signal conditioning circuit integrated with the Hall switch provides a TTL adaptable pulse with sharp edges and high noise immunity for connection to the controller.

Rising need for smaller and energy efficient solutions, need for more compact designs, need to satisfy environmental legislation and rising demand for high quality and reliable switches are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global hall switch market. One of the major drawbacks of hall switch is that they typically require high current drain. This is one of factors hampering the growth of hall switch market. Smallest hall switches are being designed for open/close detection in mobile phones and other battery-powered products. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

The global hall switch market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into unipolar Hall Effect switch, Omni polar Hall Effect switch and bipolar type latched Hall Effect switch. Unipolar Hall effect switches will switch on with a south magnetic field of sufficient strength. Bipolar Hall effect switches will always switch on with a south magnetic field of ample strength and switch off with a north magnetic field of ample strength. The Omni polar Hall Effect Switch provides complete solution to battery operated portable devices like mobile phones as well as PDA, integrated with two Hall Effect plates and a chopper stabilized architecture offers good immunity from RF noise and remains stable as well as reliable under extreme stress & temperature conditions.

On the basis of application, the hall switch market is segmented into measuring magnetic field, detection of ferromagnetic objects, telephone line current sensors, home appliances, industrial applications, power tools and automotive among others. Hall switches are most of the times used in brushless DC motors to roughly detect the rotor position. Geographically, the hall switch market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Some of the key players operating in the global hall switch market are Allegro MicroSystems, TE Connectivity, NXP Semiconductors, Micronas, Texas Instruments, Melexis, Infineon Technologies and Diodes Incorporated among others.