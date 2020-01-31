Halal Products Market Scope Analysis 2019-2027

Indepth Read this Halal Products Market

The market for global halal products is segmented on the basis of product types into primary meat, processed food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care and others. In term of revenue, primary meat and processed food accounted for the major market share in 2015 and is expected to witness a major surge in its demand by the end of the forecast period. Pharmaceuticals held the second largest market share in 2015, but the market is expected to witness a drastic decline by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa accounted for more than 85% of the total market in 2015 and they are expected to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the field of halal products market include Nestle S.A., The Coca Cola Company, Kellogg’s Company, Krafts Food Group Inc., Unilever Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and L’Oreal S.A. among others.

Global Halal Products Market, by Product Type Primary Meat Processed Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Personal Care Other Halal Products



Global Halal Products Market, by Geography North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Egypt Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of North America



