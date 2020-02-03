Hair Care Market Size, Share, Growth & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Shampoo, Hair Color, Conditioner, Hair Styling Product, Hair Oil, Others), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2019 – 2025

Hair care products help to nourish and protect hair from split ends, dandruff, and weak and dehydrated and various other problems, further enhancing its quality and texture.

The global market of hair care products is growing with healthy growth rate owing to the increasing number of fashion-conscious consumers and rise in male grooming, coupled with increasing demand for healthy, lustrous, and manageable hair. Moreover, the expanding aging population and subsequent adoption of hair colors and dyes have also provided thrust to the market growth.

Growing urbanization coupled with increasing beauty consciousness among men is expanding the demand for grooming products such as hair gels, hair spray among the male population which in turn is fueling the growth of the hair care products market. In addition, the climate variations is another driving factor that tends to hamper the hair conditions living in a certain geographic condition, thus augmenting the demand for proper hair care products to adapt in such locations. Another key factor supporting the growth of the global hair care market includes the growing popularity of hair care treatments such as hair spa and deep nourishment. In addition, a rising number of mergers and acquisitions between companies, along with the increasing focus on personal grooming and online retail for hair care products are some of the latest trends for the global hair care market.

Global Hair Care Products Market: Key Players

L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau. Most of the key players are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and new product development to increase their global market share.

Shampoo Segment is expected to hold the dominant position in global hair care products market during the anticipated period

Among all the hair care products type, the shampoo segment held a dominant position in the hair care products market which is also expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Owing to the huge availability of specialized products such as herbal shampoo, baby shampoo, anti-dandruff shampoo, gluten-free shampoo, and shampoo for color treated hair is fuelling growth of this segment. Furthermore, dry shampoo is gaining significant traction due its advantages such as increased ease and convenience over liquid shampoo which in turn, is driving the growth of the shampoo segment in coming years.

Additionally, creative advertising campaigns of hair care products is increasing the popularity of herbal hair care products, technology innovations in product manufacturing, rising disposable income with the increase in spreading power on hair care are some of the major key factors driving the growth for global hair care market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global hair care products market during the anticipated period

The global Hair care products market is categorized into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rates in the coming years due to an emerging economy, improvement in living standards, rising hygiene awareness and increasing hair related problems due to an unhealthy lifestyle, seasonal and climatic factors. Meanwhile,

North America holds the largest hair care market share followed by Europe, owing to the new hair care products innovations and increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products in these regions.

Moreover, The United States has been increasing in population demographics which have been opting for better hair care solutions along with the independents movements among the populations, such as the Natural Hair Movement, which emphasizes that the population of African descent to maintain their traditional form of hairstyles, thus increasing the use of specific hair care products.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the hair care products market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

