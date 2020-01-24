Hair Care Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are Aveda, Neutrogena, Amka Products

Global Hair Care Market is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guidelines about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Hair Care Market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

The global haircare market is expected to reach USD 211.1 billion by 2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Henkel, Procter Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Revelon, Avon Products, Aveda, Neutrogena, Amka Products, and Combeorporated.

The leading players of the Hair Care industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Hair Care players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling

Hair Oil

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Commercial

Product Description:

U.S. hair care accounted for 29.6% of the global market in 2016 and is the largest in the North America region. The presence of small and large multinational companies focusing on one or more products such as styling products, conditioners, color, and shampoo is expected to boost the market growth in the U.S. These companies are focused on providing superior quality products. Thus, increasing their customer base. In addition, increasing annual expenditure on these products, rising fashion consciousness towards styling products and color, and attractive packaging is anticipated to bolster the market growth in this country.

India is the largest manufacturer of hair oil products with about 49.63% of market share in 2016. Large companies such as L’Oréal has launched new hair care products to strengthen their product portfolio in India. In addition, rising initiatives by companies such as Marico limited, Wella India, etc. are expected to fuel the market growth in this country. Wella India used social media platforms to create awareness among target groups. They came up with a marketing campaign in Delhi named “Color up your life” with an aim to create awareness about Wella’s new product “Oil Infuso Hair Color Service”.

India is expected to be the fastest-growing country with a CAGR of 9.73% due to the presence of a wide range of hair oil products.

In September 2017, L’Oréal and Natura Cosmeticos SA signed an agreement for the sale of The Body Shop to Natura.

In July 2017, Marico’s Hair & care brand has launched a new campaign for its innovative fruit hair oils. The objective of the campaign is to reignite the feeling of excitement and exhilaration towards hair oiling among youth.

Johnson & Johnson announced plans to start vertical construction on USD 18 million at the Lake Nona facility. This expansion helps to provide internal and external service to North American-based companies and functions in the Johnson & Johnson family, as well as Fortune 500 companies.

