Hadron Therapy Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2026

Ionizing radiations are used to treat cancer and the procedure is known as radiation therapy. When the ionizing radiations are made up of charged particles such as protons, carbon, and other ions, then radiation therapy is called as hadron therapy.

These charged particles have unique physical and radiobiological properties such as less diffusion that allows them to penetrate the tissues and destroy the cancerous cells with maximum energy. Hadron therapy destroys the cancerous cells by damaging their DNA. This therapy is more advantageous than the traditional approach as it delivers long-term protection against cancer, has minimal side effects, and avails treatment to more cancer types.

However, the factors such as lack of awareness about hadron therapy, and less number of therapy providers are anticipated to inhibit the growth of the market. Also, the high product developmental cost is expected to impede the growth of the market.

There are many factors, such as increase in incidence of cancer, rise in healthcare expenditure, increased access to medical insurance, and technological advancements in cancer treatment therapies that fuel the growth of the global hadron therapy market.

The market is segmented based on type, application, end-users, and geography.

By type, the market is categorized into electron beam, proton beam, neutron beam, carbon ion beam, alpha particle beam, and beta particle beam.

By application, it is classified into pediatric cancer, bone and soft tissue cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, eye cancer, head & neck cancer, and other applications.

By end users, it is divided into hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics. By geography, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

List of players profiled in the report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Advanced Oncotherapy

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mevion Medical Systems

ProTom International

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

ProNova Solutions, LLC

List of other Key players:

Seattle Genetics

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

Viralytics Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

IBA Worldwide

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Key Benefits

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global hadron therapy market is provided.

The projections in the market are made by studying the current market trends and future market potential for the period (20172023) in terms of value.

Extensive analysis by technology and application helps understand the various trends and prevailing opportunities in the respective market

Key market players are profiled in the market and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the global hadron therapy market.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

