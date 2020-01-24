Hadoop-as-a-Service Market 2020 Surprising Growth : HP, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Dell EMC, Cloudera, Teradata, Hortonworks, MapR Technologies and Cask Data (acquired by Google)

This Hadoop-as-a-Service Market research report uncovers different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. What is more, this Hadoop-as-a-Service Market research report covers a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods are used wherever applicable, while generating this report. Hadoop-as-a-Service Market segmentation analysis carried out in this Hadoop-as-a-Service Market report with respect to product type, applications, and geography is very helpful in taking any verdict about the products.

Some Of The Key Players In Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) Market Are

Amazon Web Services

EMC

IBM

Microsoft

Altiscale

Cask Data

Cloudera

Google

Hortonworks

HP

Infochimps

Karmasphere

MapR Technologies

Mortar Data

Pentaho

Teradata

This report studies the Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Hadoop is a provisioning model offered to organizations seeking to incorporate a hosted implementation of the Hadoop platform. Apache Hadoop is an open-source software platform that uses the MapReduce technology to perform distributed computations on various hardware servers. Hadoop-as-a-service (HDaaS) providers offer Hadoop PaaS, which enables technical experts of enterprises to perform various operations including big data analytics, big data management, and big data storage in a cloud.

Hadoop-as-a-Service market has witnessed a tremendous growth in 2013 and has doubled from the Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS) market size in 2012. Hadoop-as-a-Service market is evolving and current users include SaaS providers, social media companies, and gaming companies. The technology is yet to enter into the mainstream commercial market. However, it is expected to witness a tremendous growth in the next 7 years, expanding its horizon into the end user industries of conventional hadoop.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hadoop-as-a-Service(HDaaS).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Run It Yourself

Pure Play

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing Industry

Retail Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Media & Entertainment

Trade & Transportation

IT & ITES

