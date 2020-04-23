Gunshot Detection Systems Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Gunshot Detection Systems Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Gunshot Detection Systems market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Gunshot Detection Systems Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market

Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Battelle Memorial Institute, Rafael, SST, Safran Electronics & Defense, Rheinmetall AG, ELTA Systems Ltd, Acoem Group, Databuoy Corporation, CILAS, Qinetiq North America, Microflown Avisa B.V., Shooter Detection Systems LLC, Safety Dynamics Inc, Information System Technologies, V5 Systems Inc.

In 2018, the global Gunshot Detection Systems market size was 790 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4370 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27.7% during 2019-2025.

A gunfire locator or gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.

Key Market Trends

The North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the U.S. where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years.

The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.

On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The gunshot detection system market is dominated by the fixed segment, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed gunshot detection systems use the acoustic sensor node detection technology to detect a gunshot event. Fixed installations are carried out at a specific height from the ground. High-security areas such as restricted military infrastructures are the potential fixed installation sites of gunshot detection systems.

The Gunshot Detection Systems market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Gunshot Detection Systems Market on the basis of Types are:

Fixed System, Vehicle Mounted System, Portable System

On The basis Of Application, the Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market is Segmented into :

Homeland, Defense

Regions are covered by Gunshot Detection Systems Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Gunshot Detection Systems Market

-Changing Gunshot Detection Systems market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Gunshot Detection Systems market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Gunshot Detection Systems Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

