Growth of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market in North America
The patient engagement solutions market in North America generated $3.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2018–2023. Patient engagement refers to the process of establishing communication between patients and their healthcare providers online.
With smooth connectivity, the sharing of medical history, treatment schedule, medication prescriptions, and lab reports has become extremely easy. Patients are more concerned about their personal information and comfort today compared to the past, and therefore demand technologies that can consolidate all their medical information in one place and help them access and share it whenever and from wherever they want. This is why the patient engagement solutions market in North America is progressing.
The major factors driving the growth of the North American patient engagement solutions market are rising demand for better healthcare infrastructure and increasing spending on healthcare. In addition, the surging geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are contributing in this regard. According to the UN publication “World Population Ageing 2017”, around 78.4 million people in North America in 2017 were 60 years old or older, and the number is estimated to reach 122.8 million by 2050.
NORTH AMERICA PATIENT ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
- Web based
- On-premise
- Cloud based
Market Segmentation by Application
- Health management
- Home health management
- Social and behavior management
- Financial health management
Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area
- Chronic diseases
- Women health
- Fitness
- Mental health
- Others
Market Segmentation by End User
- Providers
- Payers
- Individuals
- Others