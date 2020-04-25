Growth of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market in North America

The patient engagement solutions market in North America generated $3.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2018–2023. Patient engagement refers to the process of establishing communication between patients and their healthcare providers online.

Download sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-patient-engagement-solutions-market/report-sample

With smooth connectivity, the sharing of medical history, treatment schedule, medication prescriptions, and lab reports has become extremely easy. Patients are more concerned about their personal information and comfort today compared to the past, and therefore demand technologies that can consolidate all their medical information in one place and help them access and share it whenever and from wherever they want. This is why the patient engagement solutions market in North America is progressing.

The major factors driving the growth of the North American patient engagement solutions market are rising demand for better healthcare infrastructure and increasing spending on healthcare. In addition, the surging geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are contributing in this regard. According to the UN publication “World Population Ageing 2017”, around 78.4 million people in North America in 2017 were 60 years old or older, and the number is estimated to reach 122.8 million by 2050.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=north-america-patient-engagement-solutions-market

NORTH AMERICA PATIENT ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

Web based

On-premise

Cloud based

Market Segmentation by Application

Health management

Home health management

Social and behavior management

Financial health management

Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area

Chronic diseases

Women health

Fitness

Mental health

Others

Market Segmentation by End User