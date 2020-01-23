Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Breakfast Cereals Market 2017 – 2025

The Breakfast Cereals market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Breakfast Cereals market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

growth drivers of the global breakfast cereals market. Rising number of product launches featuring new, tastier flavors and higher nutritional content will lure more customers, driving the growth of the market.

On the contrary, the presence of refined carbs and high amounts of sugar in some products might prevent several health conscious customers from buying these snacks, restricting growth. However, the introduction of more options such as muesli, pinole, and ragi might lead to greater demand for breakfast cereals in several countries.

Global Breakfast Cereals Market: Market Potential

Emergence of new market players in the global breakfast cereals market might intensify competition amongst the market players. A number of new products have been cropping up recently.

For instance, in March 2017, Native State Foods, a 2014-born company, announced that it will introduce an ancient Aztec power food created over 500 years ago, called ‘pinole’ in its new breakfast cereals. Pinole is a rich source of protein, antioxidants, and fiber, at the same time being gluten-free, non-GMO, and with lower sugar content. It debuted at the food and beverage industry’s largest show, Natural Products Expo West, in March 2017 in Anaheim. The mouthwatering flavors such as brown sugar and cinnamon, chocolate mocha, berry boost, Maqui berry, and coconut and almond developed by this firm are powerhouses of energy and nutrition.

In India, new brands such as Patanjali and Soulfull have emerged in recent times. Soulfull, previously called Kottaram Agro Food Pvt Ltd, offers whole-grain breakfast cereals and ragi (finger millet) flakes, flavored with natural ingredients such as cocoa.

Global Breakfast Cereals Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for breakfast cereals has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America and Europe, being major consumers of breakfast cereals, will display considerable demand over the forecast period. However, these markets might soon reach saturation.

Asia Pacific presents a whole new terrain for further expansion as the increasing per capita incomes of people, growing inclination toward ready-to-eat food, and new product launches are boosting demand. The hot cereals segment will hold a major share in the global market, driven by the increasing preference for hot cereals in India, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, China, and Japan.

Global Breakfast Cereals Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global breakfast cereals market are PepsiCo Inc., Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), Kellogg Co., General Mills & Post Holdings, Nestle Inc., and The Coca-Cola Company.

Leading companies such as General Mills & Post Holdings hold a major share in the global market for breakfast cereals. Product diversification and exploration of untapped regions are the key business strategies adopted by several market players. Mergers and acquisitions are also established by some leading companies. For instance, in January 2015, Post Holdings announced that it will acquire MOM Brands Co., a small sized, private company producing breakfast cereals.

