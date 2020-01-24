Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Forensic Technologies Market 2017 – 2025

Forensic Technologies Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Forensic Technologies industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Forensic Technologies manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Forensic Technologies market covering all important parameters.

Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Further software segment is subdivided into video analytics, location services, internet of things (IoT), data caching, connected vehicles and others, the service segment also divided into consulting, system integration and maintenance. Based on industry vertical the market is categorized into media and entertainment, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI and others (Manufacturing & Education). The mobile edge computing market has also been segmented based on Technology into 4G, 5G and Wi-Max. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic development factors under the key trend analysis section.

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

This research study on the global mobile edge computing market provides a detailed analysis of how mobile network operators (MNO’s) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNO’s) in different regions use mobile edge computing to enhance user experience. The report also covers that how the hardware and software segment is going to contribute to the growth of the mobile edge computing market.

The report precisely covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the mobile edge computing market growth over the forecast period 2017-2025. It also highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the mobile edge computing market growth during the forecast period of 2017-2025. The study provides the holistic perspective on the mobile edge computing market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Million) across every region. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies, and the various recent developments.

The objective of this study is to understand the factors aiding the growth of mobile edge computing market globally. The report further aims to identify various factors that are expected to support the expansion of mobile edge computing market. The report also provides value chain analysis and porter’s five forces analysis for the mobile edge computing market. Market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the global mobile edge computing market.

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Competitive Analysis

The mobile edge computing architecture is a complete combination of hardware, software and service providers. Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in Mobile Edge Computing market include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

The Mobile Edge Computing market is segmented as below:

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Component Type

Hardware

Software Video Analytics Location Services Internet of Things (IoT) Data Caching Connected Vehicles Others

Service Consulting System Integration Maintenance



Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Industry Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others (Manufacturing & Education)

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Technology

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Geography type

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



